Ethel Allie (Haynes) Zoldoske

Ethel Allie (Haynes) Zoldoske, 90, passed away in Bartlesville, OK on July 4, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1929 in the country near Eureka Springs, AR to William Harvey Haynes and Izora Naomi (Clark) Haynes. The family moved to Cardin, OK when Allie was five years old. She attended schools in Cardin, and Picher, OK graduating from high school at Commerce, OK in 1947. She attended college at NEO A&M at Miami, then graduated with a BS degree from Oklahoma A&M, now Oklahoma State University, in 1953.

She taught a full term of school (five months) at a country school at Pleasant Valley near Eureka Springs, AR at age 18 receiving $100 a month. This was the last term of school at this beautiful little country school which also served as a church and Sunday school. It was a community gathering place where box socials, etc., were held. Her father was teaching there when she was born. Close by was a 100 foot bluff where the creek dropped over it creating a waterfall. The creek also ran in front of the school. A little later this all went under Beaver Lake.

She married Billy Jack Zoldoske from Pawnee on Feb. 4, 1953. They were married for 67 years.

In addition to the country school in Arkansas, she taught in Bartlesville for three years at Will Rogers Elementary, 21 years at Limestone Elementary, and five years at Wayside Elementary—all on the 3rd grade level.

She enjoyed camping with her family in their camper to 49 states including Alaska twice and most of the Canadian provinces including Newfoundland. She and her husband loved to travel making about 13 trips to Mexico, many cruises, and many trips overseas including Kenya, Australia, Switzerland, the Amazon, Brazil, Jamaica, Europe, and Mexico. She enjoyed sewing, counted cross stitch, crochet, beading, hiking and line dancing.

She is survived by her husband, Bill, of the home and her two daughters and their families: Glenna Young, MD and Mark Hampton, Norman, OK; daughters Jenna Young, Ft. Worth, TX, and Andrea Young Weiss, MD and Matthew Weiss and Maggie Weiss, Oklahoma City; Janna and George Denny The Woodlands, TX and Jared Denny, Houston, TX and Jaclyn Denny, Houston, TX. Also survived by sisters Alma Lee Patton, Miami, and Naomi Bennett, Tulsa. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother William (Bill) Haynes of Albuquerque.

She was an active member of East Cross United Methodist Church and UMW. She was also a lifetime member of the Bartlesville Retired Educators Association and Oklahoma Retired Educators Association. She also did many door-to-door drives for Cancer, Lung, Leukemia, etc., for many years.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, July 12, 2020 at 10:00am at the Masham Cemetery in Pawnee, Oklahoma. Services were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to East Cross United Methodist Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.