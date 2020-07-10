The Arvest Foundation recently presented a $15,000 donation to Bartlesville Public Schools to support coronavirus safety and the new agriculture program for the 2020-21 school year.

Kim Adams, president of Arvest Bank in Bartlesville, and Arvest community nd business relations advisor Chris Batchelder presented the check to BPA Superintendent Chuck Cauley and Blair Ellis, executive director of the BPS Foundation.

“We are grateful to the Arvest Foundation for their generous support of Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. This donation wil allow us to begin the school year equipped for success,” Ellis said.

The district has been preparing to reopen schools safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a portion of this gift will go toward the purchase of face coverings, plastic partitions and social distancing signage.

Another portion will be used for the district’s new agriculture education program, particularly for curriculum materials and equipment such as a plasma cutter. Plasma cutters are often used in agriculture to cut through steel and other metals in the repair and maintenance of harvesters, balers, fencing, buildings and other equipment.

BPS was awarded nearly $260,000 in state incentive funding early this monthto help offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on student learning and ensure educational access for students this fall.

The district is expected to announce its decision the week of July 13 on which of three options it will employ for the 2020-21 fall semester. The options are in-person learning, a blend of digital and in-person classes or completely online learning. The district will hold two community meetings to receive feedback on its plan at 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at Custer Stadium. The first day of school is set for August 13.

The Arvest Foundation provides funding to grantees actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include K-12 education, economic development and enhancing the quality of life in the community.