World War II veteran Charlie Martin waved as well-wishers in cars adorned with colorful balloons and police vehicles with lights and sirens drove slowly down the street in front of his home at Green Country Village Friday.

Even a Ford Model A joined the drive-by parade to celebrate Martin’s 100th birthday Wednesday.

“What a show. I didn’t know he knew this many people,” said his son, Rob Martin.

Martin sat in his wheelchair on a veranda outside as other residents surrounded him, masked and distanced. Sitting beside him - as she has for 78 years - was his wife Mary, who will turn 100 in October.

People of every age held up signs and yelled ‘Happy birthday, Charlie’ as the succession of cars moved past and others gathered near him on the veranda to take his picture or wish him well.

“He’s so funny and ornery and he deserves this,” said caregiver Rita Putney. “I think he’s lived so long because he’s very stubborn. And I think the glass of whiskey he takes every afternoon might help too.”

Martin’s life has been long and full. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as an aerial gunnery pilot instructor in Las Vegas before transferring overseas. There, he flew cargo planes over the Himalayas to support forces in the fight against Japan. Pilots who flew these dangerous missions later became known as WWII ‘hump pilots.’

After his military service ended in 1945, he and Mary moved to Bartlesville and worked in oil production and later as a cattle rancher. The couple operated a ranch in Kansas and was active in Hereford breeding programs.

“He was and is a great dad,” said his son, Steve Martin. “We all love him and we are very proud of him today.”

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen stopped by the festivities to shake Martin’s hand.

“I wouldn’t miss this for nothing,” he said. “When I found out he was a WWII vet, I had to come shake his hand. We owe so much to them.”

As for Martin, he sat back and enjoyed all the fuss over him.

When asked how it feels to be 100 years old, he broke into a wide grin and replied, “It’s terrible.”