A shout out to a couple of Copanites who gained recognition by being the best at what they do.

Fire Chief Jerry Monday made front page news by receiving the Examiner-Enterprise Firefighter of the Year Award. And Kevin Foreman made the news when his bucking bull, Shattered Dreams, won the first Amped-Up Pro Bull Tour outing held in Green Ridge, Missouri. Congratulations to both men for their positive influences.

A public hearing on the Copan town budget for 2020-21 is posted to start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Copies of the proposed budget are available at Town Hall. A trustees meeting will follow the public hearing at 7 p.m. Along with the regular town business, the budget will be presented for approval.

Sports physicals will be available in the school library at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Students planning to participate in school sports can pick up forms at the school office. Checks in the amount of $20 should be made out to Dr. Bush.

Friday, July 10, is opening day for the Copan City-Wide Garage Sales. According to reports, Friday and Saturday are the designated days for sales, but in the past many vendors have continued through Sunday. People planning sales are responsible for signs listing addresses and times and making sure the signs are picked up afterwards.

The Osage Landfill has rescheduled the free dump days for Copan residents to July 17-18. Utility vouchers may be picked up at Town Hall, to be presented at the time.

An 8 Man All Star Football Game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. July 18 at the Miami Multi-Purpose Sports Complex at Red Robertson Field. Two Copan High School cheerleaders, Sydney Hawkins and Toni Stewart, qualified for the Cheer Squad. The squad will cheer from the sideline and perform during halftime.

