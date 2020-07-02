Edward Latham Kaiser

Edward Latham Kaiser, age 89, Johnson City, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Princeton Transitional Care and Rehab.

Mr. Kaiser was born in East Orange, New Jersey and was the son of the late Charles Edward & Ruth Cecelia Scotland Kaiser. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Morgan Kaiser, who he met in Greeneville while working for Pet Milk in June 1956.

He was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force serving from 1950-1954 where he served as a Side Gunner on aircraft during the Korean War.

He worked for Phillips Petroleum Marketing Blasting Agents in 1972, he went into business with SECO Blasting Services in 1986, then ventured on his own with Blasting Services, Inc. He taught his son, Gary, the trade as well.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, TN.

Ted was a dedicated husband and provider for his family. He dedicated much of his last two decades caring for his wife, Jean.

Survivors include a son, Gary Charles Kaiser; a daughter, Janet Kaiser who lovingly took care of her father; granddaughter, Tanya Roland; grandson, Daniel Kaiser; four great-grandchildren, Skylar, Airionna, Jaycee and Noah.

Gratitude and appreciation go to Home Instead Johnson City and Amedysis In Home Therapy for wonderful caring attitudes helping take care of Ted for many years.

There will be a Private Family Service and Private Graveside service.

