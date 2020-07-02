“In God We Trust.” It’s on our coins and currency. You see it posted in public places. It is even mentioned in the last verse of our national anthem. In fact it is our national motto.

The words to the national anthem were written during the war of 1812. While we almost never hear it sang, that last verse speaks volumes.

O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand

Between their lov'd home and the war's desolation!

Blest with vict'ry and peace may the heav'n rescued land

Praise the power that hath made and preserv'd us a nation!

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto - "In God is our trust,"

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave

O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

It was during the Civil War, the words “In God We Trust” began to appear on our coins. It was 64 years ago that “In God We Trust” officially became our national motto.

But what does it mean to trust God. I’ve always had to chuckle when I see that cutesy but clever sign that says, “In God we trust, all others pay cash.” But what does it mean to trust God? If we are to trust God as a nation, it seemed imperative that we first trust Him individually.

I believe the Proverb writer can help us with that. Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. (Proverbs 3:5 & 6, NIV) To trust God is to listen and learn from Him, to whole heartedly look to Him for guidance, i.e. lean not on your own understanding. To trust God is to seek His will and follow His will, i.e. in all your ways submit to him.

Dr. Wayne Shaw (R-Grove) has been a member of the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Prior to that he served as the senior pastor at First Christian Church, Grove, for many years.