OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s mask matched his message Tuesday.

For the first time, Stitt publicly encouraged Oklahomans to wear a face mask in public.

In a news conference, the governor wore an Oklahoma-branded neck gaiter he briefly pulled up to cover his nose and mouth, saying, “It’s this easy.”

This marked the first time Stitt wore a mask to any one of more than a dozen COVID-19 news conferences he has led since the pandemic started.

“Research shows that wearing a mask when you can’t social distance significantly lowers the transmission rate of COVID-19,” he said. “It may take some getting used to, but it’s a small price to pay to be able to keep our businesses open, our economy running and be able to watch OU and OSU stick it to the shorthorns on the football field.”

The governor was making a tongue-in-cheek reference to the University of Texas, whose mascot is the Longhorns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people wear “cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Stitt’s public adoption of cloth face coverings comes after the Oklahoma State Medical Association asked the governor to put more effort into encouraging Oklahomans to wear masks.

“Too many people are still taking an ‘it’s not my problem’ approach to the virus,” Dr. George Monks, president of the OSMA, said in a statement Thursday.

Despite being recommended by many health professionals, face masks have become a hot-button political issue in recent weeks with the masks becoming a symbol of the nation’s deep political divisions. Stitt previously called wearing a mask “a personal preference.”

As more cities and states are mandating mask use, Stitt said he still has no plans to require Oklahomans wear masks when they go out in public. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, said Monday she would issue an executive order mandating the use of masks in public spaces.

“I will not reconsider mandating masks,” Stitt said. “We believe in freedoms. I will not mandate that in the state of Oklahoma.” The governor questioned how such a mandate could even be enforced.

In keeping with White House guidance, Stitt said he also plans to sign an executive order directing the Oklahoma State Department of Health to create a color-coded COVID-19 system that will show the severity of the threat on a county-by-county basis.

The governor said White House officials plan to implement a similar system nationwide. Oklahoma House Democrats recently suggested a similar, color-coded threat assessment tool, based on something being used in the United Kingdom.

“Our data shows COVID-19 has affected Oklahomans differently than expected,” Stitt said. “Instead of large waves, we’ve seen localized outbreaks in different parts of the state. So, giving county-by-county guidance gives Oklahomans accurate pictures of the situation in their communities.”

Oklahoma has seen the number of COVID-19 cases spike in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 — the first time the state has reported more than 500 positive cases in a single day. A total of 13,757 Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday night, the state reported 374 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19, which was up from 315 people hospitalized Monday. A reported 387 Oklahomans have died from complications from the virus.

“Our COVID-19 hospitalizations remain manageable, and are not growing at the rate that we experienced in the spring, and our death rates remain comparatively lower,” said Health Commissioner Lance Frye.

State health officials have said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases is largely attributable to more young Oklahomans catching the virus. Frye said roughly 40% of the state’s cases since June have been people age 34 or younger.

These individuals are at low-risk for complications from the virus, but the state faces a “critical situation” heading into the holiday weekend as many Oklahomans plan to congregate with their friends and family.

“Young people need to be careful because they could be carriers and not symptomatic and could easily pass on this virus to their loved ones,” Frye said.

Stitt also announced Tuesday the state will receive three new CARES Act grants totaling nearly $90 million. The state will receive $50 million for COVID-19 testing and monitoring, $35 million to helping nursing homes purchase protective equipment and cleaning supplies and $4.2 million to purchase nine trailers and 18 vans to serve as mobile health units.