Jack Dake was a loving father, husband, military veteran and lifelong blue-collar worker. That’s how his family remembers him.

He died May 6, and he became a coronavirus statistic on May 14. His death certificate was finalized that day, and it listed the coronavirus as his cause of death.

But he had battled Alzheimer’s disease for 13 years, his family said. It was Alzheimer’s, not COVID-19, that killed their loved one.

“Alzheimer’s was the cause of death, and COVID-19 was not even a contributing condition,” said Dake’s son, Jack Dake Jr. “Yet it’s recorded as the only cause of death.”

Fighting off the virus

Jack Dake is one of more than 300 Oklahomans whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. He was a memory care patient at Village on the Park, an assisted living center in Oklahoma City, when he tested positive for the coronavirus April 17. Starting April 19, he had some mild symptoms for three or four days, his family said.

Even though his mental capacity had been diminished by Alzheimer’s, he still was physically strong — strong enough to fend off the coronavirus, his son said.

“He was an amazingly physically healthy person otherwise,” Jack Dake Jr. said. “His vitals were probably better than yours or mine at age 89.”

By the time Jack Dake was diagnosed with COVID-19, he already had progressed into one of the last stages of Alzheimer’s disease. He wasn’t eating, and he was dehydrated.

Paramedics took him to the Norman Regional Health System on April 20 after nursing home staff said he had a “decreased appetite” and “generalized weakness.”

In a report written by hospital staff, doctors noted that Jack Dake tested positive for COVID-19. They said he had a fever and a cough. But he wasn’t short of breath, and his pulse oximetry hovered about 97% while breathing room air. He never used supplemental oxygen. He was in the hospital for about an hour and 40 minutes.

Five days later, he fell and cut his hand. He was taken back to the hospital, and his vital signs were about the same as they were five days before.

But by that visit, his fever and cough were gone, hospital records show. Doctors wrote that he had no fever, no cough and no shortness of breath — “no other complaints or modifying factors,” they wrote.

“He was asymptomatic of flu, coronavirus or anything else,” his son said. “No coughs, no lung congestion, no fever, none of the other symptoms of the coronavirus. Not one. He was completely over all of that.”

Jack Dake was never given another test for the coronavirus to determine whether he was still positive for it. April 24, the day before his second hospital visit, his family put him in hospice care because he still wasn’t eating or drinking.

Hospice workers prepared a list of emergency contacts for Jack Dake. And on that list, his terminal diagnosis was written down as COVID-19. From that point on, his death was recognized as a coronavirus casualty.

But his family didn’t see that list until the day their father died.

‘Why would anybody do this?’

Jack Dake Jr. remembers when he and his family heard the news from a nursing home staffer.

“On the day he died, one of the people at the care facility said that his was a COVID-19 death, to which we immediately objected,” he said. “COVID-19 had nothing whatsoever to do with his death, nor was it an underlying cause. In fact, since he had already been through the symptoms, he was probably negative for the coronavirus and now had antibodies.”

Jack Dake Jr. said nursing home staff told his family on April 30 that their father was a recovered COVID-19 case according to state health guidelines. Jack Dake hadn’t experienced symptoms for several days, his son said.

But it was too late. The cause of death was certified as COVID-19. The family was left to wonder: Would their father’s death ever be recorded accurately?

Jack Dake Jr. feels that his father’s death is one of many incorrectly reported deaths.

“On June 22, the state Department of Health records 369 COVID-19 deaths,” he said. “We know that number is false, misleading and not true. It’s less than that, maybe significantly less than that. Yet government officials at all levels, including at the Legislature, are making very poor decisions based on this information.

“One would naturally arrive at the question: ‘Why would anybody do this?’”

CDC guidelines

The Dakes don’t blame doctors or nursing staff for incorrectly reporting their father’s death. The family said they appreciate the medical care their father received. Instead, they are directing their frustration toward a set of guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In April, the National Vital Statistics System, a branch of the CDC that tracks births and deaths in the U.S., issued a report to medical providers on certifying deaths from the coronavirus.

The writers of the report said an accurate count of deaths due to COVID-19 is critical. However, officials also said it is permissible to list COVID-19 as the cause of death even if providers can’t test for it.

“In cases where a definitive diagnosis of COVID-19 cannot be made, but it is suspected or likely (e.g., the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty), it is acceptable to report COVID-19 on a death certificate as ‘probable’ or ‘presumed,’” officials said.

Officials also wrote that COVID-19 should be listed on a death certificate if it “played a role in the death.”

Dake’s family, of course, contests that COVID-19 didn’t have a hand in their father’s death. Jack Dake Jr. said he feels that doctors are forced to list COVID-19 as the cause of death even in cases where it may not be.

In part, it might be due to money, he said.

Under a provision in the CARES Act, the federal government’s response to the coronavirus, hospitals receive a 20% reimbursement add-on for treating patients who have COVID-19, USA Today reported. This stipulation has caused some to question whether hospitals are diagnosing patients incorrectly in an attempt to drive up revenue.

Jack Dake Jr. feels that doctors were just following their orders.

“If a regulatory body requires us to do something, even if we disagree with it because we think it’s unsound or unreasonable, we still have to comply with it,” he said. “Doctors, hospice, care facilities and hospitals are no different.”

The Dakes are hopeful that they can get their father’s death certificate corrected for a number of reasons.

“First, it is the incorrect cause of death and currently has governmental and political consequences,” Jack Dake Jr. said. “Second, not listing Alzheimer’s as the sole cause of death is harmful to the Alzheimer’s cause, including research and fundraising, as it wrongly diminishes the toll this evil disease has on people. Third, in the future, it may be essential to know if your family genetic history had Alzheimer’s in order for you to protect yourself or to obtain preventative treatment.

“Imagine that you know your grandfather died of Alzheimer’s and not COVID-19, but you are excluded from receiving preventative treatment because his death certificate says ‘COVID-19.’”

‘It’s complicated’

Under state law, the only person who can change a death certificate is the doctor who certified it. In the case of Jack Dake, that’s Dr. Alexander Frank.

Frank is the vice president of the Oklahoma Medical Directors Association. He works for Long Term Care Specialists, a group that provides medical directing and direct patient care to nursing homes, skilled units, and other long-term care sites. Frank declined to comment about Jack Dake’s health or medical history, citing federal and state laws protecting patients’ medical records and rights.

In listing a person’s cause of death as COVID-19, Frank said doctors are bound to follow guidelines from federal health officials. While doctors may not necessarily agree with all the regulations they’re told to follow, they must abide by them, he said. Frank said doctors have to list COVID-19 on a death certificate if the deceased person tested positive for it. If they had COVID-19 and were documented as a recovery, though, that would be an exception, he said.

“It’s an expectation, I believe, that we have to report a death as COVID-related,” Frank said. “We have to err on the side of — that it is related. I had a patient, COVID positive. We never were able to get that second negative because she passed in hospice from an invasive head and neck cancer. The head and neck cancer killed her. She was never even really fed well. They said she was part of the asymptomatic group.

“Whether it’s fair or unfair, we’re following the guidelines we’re given.”

Frank said he will not, however, list a person’s cause of death as COVID-19 if the virus is simply a probable cause.

“I have not done that,” he said. “Unless they’re positive tested, we don’t do that.”

Frank said he doesn’t fault medical providers for trying to do what they feel necessary to save lives. He also said that, even if a person didn’t appear to have been harmed by the coronavirus, COVID-19 can still take a negative toll on the body.

“If someone went to the hospital, they had to be sick enough to be sent to the hospital,” he said. “What they look like after stabilization does not mean they didn’t have significant illness. And we don’t know since it’s a vascular thing. I could tell you that the majority of people I see die from COVID — we don’t get far enough in the diagnostic process to have the gory details, pathology. … It’s complicated.”

Although hospitals do receive more money for treating COVID-19 patients, Frank said those higher payments are justified. Hospitals have to use more personal protective equipment when treating those patients, and they have to allocate staffing resources toward them.

Nursing homes do not receive a higher reimbursement for treating those with COVID-19. But they do receive higher reimbursements when caring for patients who need treatments like physical therapy, wound care and injections. These are considered “skilled” needs.

In response to the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved waivers designed to keep elderly patients from being exposed to the coronavirus in places like hospitals. Patients with skilled needs normally have to stay in a hospital for three nights before going to a nursing home. Under CMS’s 1135 waiver, though, patients can go directly to a nursing home, avoiding the trip to the hospital.

“There’s been a bunch of waivers,” he said. “There’s the 1135 wavier from CMS that allows us to ‘skill’ people without a hospitalization. They loosened that so that we could keep people out of the hospital and out of the COVID environment. It was an excellent thing.”

In that case, nursing homes receive a higher Medicare Part A reimbursement, but they also have to provide a higher level of care to patients.

“I think it all evens out in the wash,” Frank said.

Hospices also do not make money for treating patients with COVID-19, as patients who enter hospice care already are battling a terminal illness.

“Hospices don’t make more money for COVID-19 diagnoses,” he said. “It’s just an approved diagnosis because people are going to die, and saving their life from COVID when they already are terminal is silly. … It’s better to talk to the family, ‘What would you like?’ We don’t want Mom or Dad to suffer. They are the primary decision maker on that. We are facilitators of health care.”

And facilitating health care goes beyond treating patients, he said. It also includes helping families move on after a loved one dies. Medical providers have a duty to help patients’ families, Frank said.

Families previously have called him and asked him to add other diagnoses to death certificates, and he’s willing to listen to families who feel that a death certificate needs to be amended.

“I can speak for everyone in my group, Long Term Care Specialists, that if someone has a concern, we will talk about it, and we will find any way that we can to rectify something,” he said. “We’re not there to make families more stressed or hurt them. Sometimes, just dialoging about it helps. No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care, and the best therapeutic relationship is just that: It’s a relationship of trust.”