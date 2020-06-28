Name of department: Nowata Fire Department

Fire Chief’s name: Donald Belden

Do you have any assistant chief’s names: Richard Froelich

Where is the station located? 425 Cedar

How many firefighters work in the department? 19

How many are paid? 3

How many are volunteers? 16

List the make and model of the firefighting vehicles and how they are used:

• 3 pumpers

• 1 ladder truck

• 1 rescue truck

• 3 grass rigs

• 6 brush trucks and tankers

What types of equipment do you have: Jaws of life and a variety of other tools.

How many calls did your department respond to in 2019: 422

Please breakdown types of fires if possible? 65% medical with the remaining grass, fire and wrecks

Chief Belden has been with the Nowata Fire Department for 22 years. He believes finding people to volunteer and budget issues are the biggest problems facing his department. The public can help support the department by supporting the department’s fundraisers.