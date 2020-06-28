Sunday

Jun 28, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Name of department: Nowata Fire Department


Fire Chief’s name: Donald Belden


Do you have any assistant chief’s names: Richard Froelich


Where is the station located? 425 Cedar


How many firefighters work in the department? 19


How many are paid? 3


How many are volunteers? 16


List the make and model of the firefighting vehicles and how they are used:


• 3 pumpers


• 1 ladder truck


• 1 rescue truck


• 3 grass rigs


• 6 brush trucks and tankers


What types of equipment do you have: Jaws of life and a variety of other tools.


How many calls did your department respond to in 2019: 422


Please breakdown types of fires if possible? 65% medical with the remaining grass, fire and wrecks


Chief Belden has been with the Nowata Fire Department for 22 years. He believes finding people to volunteer and budget issues are the biggest problems facing his department. The public can help support the department by supporting the department’s fundraisers.