The deadline for the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program is June 30.

Students who just completed the 10th grade can enroll in the program, which allows high school students – from families whose annual income is $55,000 or less – the opportunity to earn a college tuition scholarship. Special income provisions apply to children adopted from certain court-ordered custody and children in the custody of court-appointed legal guardians.

“All eligible students who are in the eighth through 10th grade should take advantage of this opportunity to sign up for Oklahoma’s Promise today,” Chancellor Glen D. Johnson said. “We also encourage parents whose 2020 income may be less than $55,000 due to a recent pay reduction or job loss to submit an application by June 30 based on their estimated 2020 income.”

The scholarship covers tuition at any public college or university in the state for up to five years until the completion of a bachelor’s degree or a maximum of 129 semester credit hours. It also will pay a portion of the tuition at an accredited Oklahoma private college or at public career technology centers for certain programs that are eligible for federal financial aid. The scholarship amount does not include fees, books, supplies, or room and board.

Students must enroll in Oklahoma’s Promise during eighth, ninth or 10th grade. Students who just finished their 10th-grade year will not be eligible to enroll after the June 30 deadline.

After students enroll in Oklahoma’s Promise, they must attend class regularly, take a 17-unit college preparatory curriculum, pass those courses with at least a 2.50 GPA and achieve an overall GPA of at least 2.50 to be eligible for the scholarship. Students must also agree to stay out of serious trouble and avoid drugs and alcohol.

Students must also meet certain income, academic, and conduct requirements in college to receive and retain the scholarship.

For more information about Oklahoma’s Promise or to apply online, visit www.okpromise.org. Information is also available by emailing okpromise@osrhe.edu or calling 1-800-858-1840.