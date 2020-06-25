GROVE - The City of Grove and the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce invites residents and tourists to dust off leg warmers, tease up hair, take a step back in time and rewind to the summer of 1989.

The all new 80's Red, White, and Glow Party will feature free slices of watermelon, American flags and glow sticks while supplies last. This year's entertainment is Members Only, the nation's premier 1980's tribute band. The band, who regularly plays at Silver Dollar City in Branson, will be playing favorite hair and pop classics.

"I grew up on 80's movies, music and pop culture. I thought it would be fun to take people back to the summer of one of the best decades in the last century," said Special Event Co-ordinator Josh Goff of the theme. "Attendees will be treated to a concert experience unlike any firework show on Grand Lake."

Two local food trucks, Blazing' B's BBQ and Kettle Corn, will be parked on site for convenience. Blazing' B's will feature a limited cash-only menu with $5 plates that include a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and potato salad. The truck's regular menu items will be unavailable during the event. Kettle Corn by Mr. Bill Arbuckle will have their full menu of fresh kettle corn and bacon puffs.

"All guests attending the Grove's July Third Celebration are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. In an effort to minimize touch points, public seating will not be made available," said Goff.

2020 marks Goff's first year of organizing the event, as well-loved organizer Darrell Mastin passed away in September 2019.

"Darrell Mastin left some big shoes to fill, I am honored to have been asked by the City of Grove to continue building upon his legacy," said Goff.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. with entertainment starting at 6 p.m. and concluding with fireworks at sundown on Friday, July 3, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.

About the City of Grove

Resting in northern Delaware County, the City of Grove has become a popular tourist destination on the shores of Grand Lake. The city was founded on May 22, 1902 and has a population of 6,623 according to the 2010 Census.

About the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1962, the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is the advocate for businesses in Grove and Grand Lake with dedicated professionals working daily to help the Grove area prosper and develop into an even better place to live, work, play and invest in. For more information on the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, please call (918) 786-9079.