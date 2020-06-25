“Humor is mankind’s greatest blessing” Mark Twain

Ah , summertime on Grand Lake. Stable conditions, good fishing and boat traffic. Water color is great, temperature is in the low 80’s and lake level is constant right now at 744-745’. We get out and off early except for an occasionally late afternoon trip mid week, and enjoy the beautiful Grand Lake sunsets. I am beginning to see signs of blue green algae in certain areas in the back of cuts but nothing as in previous years. Wind, rain and boat wakes will keep this at a minimum.

Our trips last week were for black bass and we caught a bunch. All the fish came off of main lake points or ledge areas where there is a transition from deep (40’) to shallow (8’) all over the fishery. Try top water before sun up, then migrate to red crank baits, then, as the sun gets up go to jigs and big worms in watermelon red colors. Once lunchtime rolls around the boat traffic makes fishing a bit more challenging but the fish don’t care. We’re also getting white bass on deep diving crank baits in 12-15’ in the same areas, but predominately in the afternoon evening time frame. Big crappie are being caught on minnows, but the difficulty is keeping the bait alive with the warmer water. If you choose the minnow route invest in an iced insulated aerated minnow bucket. Grand Lake Sports Center or Honey Creek Outdoors can help you out.

Several weeks ago I posted an article about a gal who won $50K in the Big Bass Bash. Well I guess ladies still rule. Although this fish didn’t win any money, here’s Raven Brewer with a monster she caught Monday up the Elk River on a shaky head. As a side note she also broke her rod landing the fish. It happens.

Until next time, keep your bait in the water. Clint Baranowski

For more information about Clint Baranowski or Infinity Guide Service, persons interested may call 918-786-3474 or visit infinityguideservice.com.