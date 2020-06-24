BARNSDALL — Malissa Smith is opening a thrift store at 622 W. Main St. in Barnsdall, and she hopes her goods appeal to needy women and children, in particular.

The name of Smith’s store is Wing and a Prayer. A grand opening is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 26, with some free food items available from noon until 2 p.m.

She said she personally loves thrift store shopping and finding a good bargain.

Smith, whose first name is pronounced May-Lisa, said she and her mother had talked for years about opening a thrift store, and she received encouragement from her husband, Patrick, also known as P.J.

“Go for it. You’ve got enough to fill it,” she recalled Patrick said about the project.

Smith planned to open her new business in mid-March, but the COVID-19 crisis intervened. She noted that the pandemic has created even more need among potential customers, and she looks forward to helping people find the items they desire.

“A lot of people don’t have clothes. … I just want to make sure they have what they need,” Smith said. “Mostly women and children are my heart. I just want these kids to get what they need.”

Smith said the store’s hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. She added that she will have an LED sign in her store window with hours listed on it.

Smith plans to stock cold sodas, as well as snack items. She said she has consulted the health department and received approval to proceed with those food items. There will be no hot food, she said.

With regard to the novel coronavirus, the new store will be following CDC guidelines, and all local and state permissions that were needed prior to opening have been secured, Smith said.

She said that other than some bedding from her own home that is part of her stock of goods right now, she will not be offering bedding — out of an abundance of concern about where such items might have been previously.