Education

Parents watch with pride as Copan Seniors finally graduate

There is an old adage, “Dynamite comes in a small package.” And so it was, as hearts exploded with pride when parents, grandparents, friends, teachers and administrators stood to acknowledge the thirteen members of the Copan Class of 2020. Along with the opening processional, the prayer by Jagger Fox and the exceptional acapella singing of the National Anthem by Jackson Wilson of Dewey, the onlookers sensed it was truly a special night. Sydney Hawkins, Class President, served as Master of Ceremonies. Carli Barnett and Cooper Donaho related the Class History. Of the thirteen graduates, five members started Kindergarten together. Others joined as the years passed. Two members moved away and came back.

Guest Speaker, State Representative Judd Stromm encouraged the Class to take time to find their destiny. He related that after numerous jobs, he settled into ranching, helped young people find their way to success and has become the voice for 39,000 constituents in the Oklahoma State Legislature. He encouraged the group to search for their true calling.

Salutatorian Sydney Hawkins recounted many of the ups and downs of the class. She related that the loss of Spring events due to the school closing did not deter the Class from completing their goals. She finished her speech by acknowledging the support of her parents and siblings.

Valedictorian Antonia Stewart, a recipient of the National Society of High School Scholars, related that even though many of their plans had been interrupted, the class finished strong and encouraged each one to follow their dreams. As a side note, she recalled the day Mr. Askew’s Class attempted to become the Breakfast Club. Apparently, some boys wanted to eat in class. The event turned into a full-fledged breakfast cooked by the boys in the hallway where plates were passed out to students and syrup chugging became a sideline.

The Legacy of Copan Alumni includes Carli Barnett, Mother-Kim Baker Barnett, Calveta Lucas Baker and Carl Baker, Father-Tracy Barnett, Francis Barnett and Lynn Armstrong Barnett, Brother Jacob Barnett; Cooper Donaho, Mother Lorena Forrest Donaho, Donna Edwards Forrest, Floyd Forrest and Father Clint Donaho; Colby O’Rourke - Mother Jakey Shull O’Rourke, Father- Sean O’Rourke, Sister-Bailegh O’Rourke; Andrea Blum –Father Martin Blum; Sydney Hawkins-Father Brent Hawkins, Brother Tel Hawkins.

Bartlesville Public Library

Fun was the word for opening of library summer reading program

Bartlesville Public Library’s launched its summer reading program at Tower Center at Unity Square.

While a clown paraded on stilts, another clown with gorgeous purple hair entertained approximately 100 kids with hula hoops and some juggling. Two members of the Bartlesville Police Department were there to greet kids who also had opportunities to play games and win prizes. Of course no summer activity is complete without snow cones.

Bartlesville Public Library launched Beanstalk, a summer reading program app and website for all ages.

Kids through adults can log in reading minutes for chances to win prizes in addition to activities planned all summer by the library.

One of the upcoming library programs is “Tell Tale Science!”. The program journeys through remarkable stories from the past and present to bring storytelling and science to life with imagination, fun and learning….using kinetic energy, optical illusions and artificial intelligence from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Visitation Station helps families gather safely

Smiling faces are gathered around a glass window with the ultimate display inside – loved ones.

Grandmas, grandpas, aunts, uncles, cousins, spouses and parents can all visit easily and safely now at Bartlesville Health and Rehab Center where the owner had a specially built visitation station installed at the nursing home located at 3434 Kentucky Place.

The specialty glass utilized in the window box visiting area is designed to make seeing guests and hearing conversations easier for BHRC residents and the family and friends who visit them. The station allows people to get together safely without the fear of germs spreading as the threat of COVID-19 remains in Oklahoma. BHRC’s unique visitation station opened June 10 and quickly became popular with residents and their loved ones.

“I see families coming up here a lot and visiting with their loved ones,” BHRC Administrator Sandra Brown said. “The type of glass it is built out of is very see-through and you can hear through it better than some plexiglass. People are enjoying it. Just the smiles on their faces makes it all worth it.”

Nursing homes across the US shut down outside visits starting in late March in an effort to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 virus on vulnerable populations. Oklahoma Gov. Keven Stitt issued an executive order that kept the doors to facilities like Bartlesville Health and Rehab Center closed to visitors for several weeks.

BHRC had a tough battle with the corona virus nonetheless dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that impacted staff and residents. Though it might be some time yet before a sense of normalcy returns to the health and rehab center, the visitation station is providing some much needed contact time between residents and the outside world.

Subscribe to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by calling 918-335-8200 to be informed about what’s happening in your town.