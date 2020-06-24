Paul Hamblin
Paul Wayne Hamblin, 82, of Dewey, died Thursday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
David Rorick
David Rorick, 58, of Ada, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home & Crematory.
Grova Pendergraff
Grova Nell Pendergraff, 79, of Dewey, died Monday.
Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.
Juanita Sumpter
Juanita Joan Sumpter, 90, died Saturday.
Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.