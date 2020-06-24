Anyone wishing to report illegal dumping in Osage County is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131. Reporting persons can remain anonymous.

Environmental Deputy David McAlister, with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, recently completed an Environmental Crime Scene Investigator course. The four-day course was made possible by a scholarship from the Western States Project and funds from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

Beginning in 2017, Sheriff Eddie Virden entered into an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and received a grant to assist in the investigation of illegal dumping operations. In just under three years, Deputy McAlister has removed more than 200,000 pounds of trash off roads, ditches, dump sites, water and land in Osage County. Most of the trash was removed by the person or persons who dumped it, in return for reduced charges.

Deputy McAlister has also responded to 275 calls, written 116 warnings, 70 citations and shut down two unpermitted dump sites operated by trash companies.

Working in cooperation with the Board of County Commissioners, evidence collected by road crews is forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office for investigation. Anyone caught dumping illegally could face fines ranging from $200-$5000 in addition to jail time or community service. Hazardous materials dumped could result in felony charges being filed by District Attorney Mike Fisher’s office.