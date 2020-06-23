When the first vegetable ripens on the vine, Jim Barnes is already on planning on getting out the salt and pepper and sampling his labor of love.

A vacant parcel of land in west Bartlesville has turned into a growing opportunity for Barnes and his neighbors.

Instead of having the city mow the land this summer, Barnes and his neighbors talked over the possibility of putting in a community garden. So, he called city officials, and they were happy to allow them use the land for a garden as long as they had permission from the land owner.

The 25-foot by 50-foot garden is a “little more than I anticipated,” Barnes said.

Eight families are involved in the project, donating time, seeds and other materials.

“When it’s picking time I’m sure they will all be here. I don’t see them too much during weeding time,” he said with a laugh.

“When it was tilling time, you should have seen all the kids. They had a big old time pulling weeds and throwing mud.”

Interesting things were found in the ground when it was tilled, Barnes said, including money, wrenches and a tire tool.

This is the first garden Barnes has attempted, and he said it has been a learning experience from the beginning.

“I didn’t know you had to plant lettuce in rows or different things are needed in the soil for different plants,” he said.

When it came to deciding what to plant, his and other neighborhood children made the selections of green beans, okra, watermelon and cantaloupe. Squash, tomatoes, onions, peppers, thyme, mint also were planted.

The local Lowe’s donated sprinklers, connectors, shade tarps, lumber, shade mulch, manure and some plants.

Barnes said keeping up the garden hasn’t been easy with the constant need for watering and weeding.

“We got it in late, but better late than never,” he said.

The neighborhood activity has brought the kids closer, but he said the adults always got along well.

“A couple of our neighbors there is a language barrier, but when it comes to picking time, there won’t be one,” he said.

“It’s been nice. It gives us all something to talk about when we’re out having a beer besides politics.”