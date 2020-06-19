Friday




The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


June 16


• David Eugene Bradshaw, 51, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Sara Joellen Gorby, 34, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Shannon Dyan Heidrick, 50, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substances and paraphernalia


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


June 16


• Maleik Semaj Farr, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Treshaun Malik Reed, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Sylvia Kimberly-Dawn Soule, 35, on charges of service failure to appear warrant