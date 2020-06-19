Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday he has now recommended President Donald Trump not tour the historic Greenwood District in Tulsa before the president’s campaign rally on Saturday.

Citing potential disruptions to Juneteenth celebrations and logistic issues with the secret service, Stitt said the goal is instead to have Vice President Mike Pence hold a discussion with local leaders of the Black community.

Stitt invited Trump to tour the Greenwood District earlier this week. The district was the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and formerly home of what was called “Black Wall Street.”

It’s unclear whether Trump will still visit the district, which is in the same area as the BOK Center hosting his rally.

“Ultimately, it will be the President’s decision,” Stitt said at a Wednesday press conference held to discuss CARES Act funding. “It was a request that I made earlier, but because of the Juneteenth celebrations, with the secret service, it could be problematic to have the President go there.”

Juneteenth is a celebration of the emancipation of slaves in America held on June 19.

Trump originally scheduled his Tulsa rally for June 19 but changed the date after backlash.

Stitt said Sen. James Lankford had also recommended Trump not tour the district.

“Sen. Lankford has been consistent in his recommendation to the White House to be aware and respectful of the Juneteenth gatherings in Tulsa, a sentiment the President shared when he moved the rally from Friday to Saturday,” said Kelly Ferguson, spokeswoman for Lankford’s office. “While the White House will make all final decisions about the President’s schedule, Senator Lankford will continue to encourage the President to emphasize unity during Saturday’s visit to Tulsa.”

Several Tulsa community members have said they would be concerned if Trump visited the Greenwood District.