I have a friend whose momma lets loose the expression “World! World!” when she is at loss for words. At least, I think that’s what she is saying... I’m not really sure, but I get the meaning.

I’m wanting to write that things are almost normal and everyone is Good to Go. We are certainly headed that direction. In fact, I will be guiding a tour that is headed to the Five Great Lakes in July and I’m counting the days. With all the twists and turns that 2020 has given us, I’d like to say we are taking the trip “come hell or high water...” another favorite family expression, but since we are headed to lakes, I won’t tempt fate.

If you are ready to join a group of fun loving people and get out of town, if you are ready to pencil something on your calendar to look forward to, I hope you will join us on this tour or one of the many others that are “ready to roll” in the second half of this year. Our partnership with Making Memories Tours is “chompin’ at the bit” to get groups on the road again and travel. Check out our website GoodToGoWithPB.com and call the number listed for a catalog of the available tours planned.

It seems like it’s been “forever and a day” since I’ve packed up Big Red and met a motor coach. “Heavens to Betsy,” it’s been so long since we have looked forward to somewhere to go. My friends in the group travel business are in the same boat, we all have cancelled more trips than “Carter has liver pills” because of the world pandemic, and it’s been a “bitter pill to swallow.” We are travelers. We are like “fish out of water” without tours in the works and we are “wound up tighter than a three-day clock.”

Our Travel Tuesday adventures where we have our followers vote on where to send us for the day, has just “whet my appetite” for road trips. This week we headed south to Muskogee to learn what “Okie from Muskogee” really means especially to that community thanks to Merle Haggard. We were” over the moon with stars in our eyes” as we visited the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame where Oklahoma artists from the music industry are showcased in a modest museum/venue. The thing that made us “pop our buttons” was the number of artists that call Oklahoma home.

We also took in the Roxy Theater in Muskogee that houses the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame. Films, artists, and writers, those behind the camera and in front of it are recognized here with framed placards. It’s a simple display that reminds us that there is Lights! Camera! Action! in the middle of the USA.

We decided to just “go for broke” and take in Okmulgee while we were in that “neck of the woods”. This is the tribal headquarters for the Creek Nation, and “believe you, me” that tribe has gave that area a big “shot in the arm”.

Let me be “clear as a bell” when I say there are still ways to enjoy some road trips and look forward to the day we are Good to Go as a group again.

Patti Beth Anderson has more than 20 years of experience in the group travel industry taking people all over the world. Her motto is "I return with the same number of people I left with… not necessarily the same people, but the same number nevertheless. So no 'crankpots' allowed" She may be reached at 918-786-3318 or pb@goodtogowithpb.com.