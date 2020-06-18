John Blair Endres, age 82, Grove, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Integris Grove Hospital.

John was born September 23, 1937 in Camargo, Oklahoma to the late John Philip Endres and Madge Blair Endres.

John married Patti DiAnn Hutcheson on August 22, 1957 in Enid, Oklahoma.

He attended Okmulgee Technical College now known as Oklahoma State University, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Diesel Mechanics. He and DiAnn, owned and operated J & D Truck Sales in Tulsa, Oklahoma for many years. Membership was held in Saint Elizabeth’s Catholic Church Grove, OK.

John was known for” Always having a small group of close friends as he was not one for large groups of people.” “He was always kind, always fair.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Eldon Endres; three sisters, Velma Bennett, Loretta Grimes, and Phylplis Kass; and a daughter-in-law, Tina Lynn Endres

Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, DiAnn, of the home; two sons, Kevin John Endres and wife, Vi Apple, Carnation, WA, and Michael Phillip Endres, Tulsa; five grandchildren, John Allan Endres, Jacob Stevan Endres, Victoria DiAnn Endres, Austin Christopher “ACE” Endres, Kaili Lauren Ellis and husband, Ben.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under Worley- Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove.