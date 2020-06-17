Week of June 17-23

The American Red Cross is excited to announce it will be offering free COVID-19 antibody testing at the Betty Fowler Memorial Drive to all blood donors. The blood drive is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 30, at the Barnsdall Assembly of God Church from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. All donors are required to make an appointment in order to donate blood. There will be no walk-ins allowed at this drive, so please make sure you make an appointment. You are welcome to make an appointment online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or call Lisa Duke at 918-370-3655.

Barnsdall Public Schools is inviting all parents and guardians who have children in Barnsdall schools to complete a short survey online to help administrators plan for next school year. The survey is located on the Barnsdall Public School website at www.barnsdallschools.org and on the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook page. Your input is needed and greatly appreciated.

This is the last week to register for the July 17 ACT test date. The registration is due Thursday, June 18. The cost of the ACT is $52 and will increase to $55 for the 2020-2021 school year. The ACT is an entrance exam used by colleges and universities to make admissions decisions. If you cannot afford the registration fee for the ACT, you may be eligible for an ACT Fee Waiver. Please email Mrs. Farber for a fee waiver before you register for the exam if you are eligible. The Osage Nation will also help pay for an ACT for students in grades 9-12. To register for the ACT, go to www.act.org.

This week marks the third week of the month, and the Barnsdall food pantries will be handing out food to anyone in need. The Lighthouse Family Worship Center will be having a mobile pantry, Wednesday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Free Will Baptist Shirley Memorial Food Bank will be open on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Osage Nation Seniors Farmers Market will be held Tuesday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Barnsdall Community Center.

Tulsa Community College is offering more than 25 different virtual camps for students of all ages. Students can register for camps such as World Languages, Gaming & Coding, Arts and Literature, and STEM. TCC is also offering a camp, “Stay Gold,” that will look at The Outsiders book by S.E. Hinton. All camps will be in a virtual classroom and offer morning and afternoon sessions by a live instructor. For more information, please visit the TCC College for Kids Facebook page or email ce@tulsacc.edu.