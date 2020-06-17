Welcome back.

Brenda Maness from Franklinville, North Carolina, got one, so did Katie Craft from Eastlake, Ohio, and Lynn Smith in Hamilton, New Jersey.

For me, what was going to be a four-month book signing tour on the East Coast starting in May turned into a book giveaway for nurses all around the country. From Angela DeBlasio in Martinez, Georgia, Anne Baird in Hudsonville, Michigan, and Lisa Mathison in Neenah, Wisconsin, all told close to $12,000 worth of books, along with free shipping, went out across the country.

According to my latest report last week from Best of Books owner Nan Hight, about 50 books are left, so here’s the scoop: If you are a nurse or know a deserving nurse, email bestofbooks@sbcglobal.net or call 405-340-9202 and have one mailed at no charge. You can select either a paperback copy or a copy of the recently released audio book while supplies last, so don’t wait, and the next time you see a nurse, thank them.

As for me, this Saturday will find me in Tulsa where, unless Mayor G.T. Bynum shuts the town down, I’ll be at the reopening of the Tulsa Fairgrounds, which has been closed for over 13 weeks due to the pandemic. A big gun and knife show, a yard and garden show and the return of horse racing should make for a big crowd. When you throw in President Trump’s visit to Tulsa on Saturday, maybe even at the same place where I am, who knows what to expect. But one thing for sure: Tulsa’s not big enough for the two of us, so you’ll hear all about it right here next week.

Also coming up, my column about property rights for anyone living outside the Bartlesville City limits, and here’s a little preview. The Washington County Board of Adjustment, which I was president of at one time, has been dismantled. Basically, this means that someone can buy a piece of property in the county and put any type of business they want on it without any input from neighbors and without submitting any plans to either the city or the county.

As an example, when the SPCA built its new facility on U.S. 75 south it submitted all of the building plans drawn up by a local architect for review and neighbors had an opportunity to give feedback to the Board of Adjustment. Not everyone was happy and the SPCA took their feedback into consideration and made modification to the plans. When the SPCA had met all these requirements, its plans were approved by the five members of the Board of Adjustment and their project went forward. This process is no more, and I will have more on this subject in the near future as I research it further.

The recent passing of Bartlesville icon Mike May whose estate sale was held this past weekend and now with the death of Del Dutcher have left many of us old YMCA guys with just memories of what they meant to us. As a child attending the Y I used to see both Mike and Del almost every day, and like many other kids I looked up to them. Along with Ken Dunlap, Dick Kane and Derry Ebert, Mike and Del set a good example for both sportsmanship and service to the community that should not be forgotten.

Till next time I’ll see ya down the road. …