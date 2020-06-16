At least nine candidates for state legislative seats are seeking to criminalize abortion in Oklahoma.

After years of advocating unsuccessfully for Oklahoma’s Legislature to hear a bill to abolish abortion — asking the state to ignore the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade in the process — the self-described “abolitionists” are seeking to have their voices heard in a different way.

Many of the abortion abolitionist candidates are challenging incumbent Republicans who oppose abortion. Some are single-issue candidates focused solely on outlawing abortion, but some say abolishing abortion is only one of many issues they discuss with voters.

The fight over Senate Bill 13

Carisa Roberson, 38, is challenging Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, in Senate District 13. An Ada homemaker and mother, Roberson said abolishing abortion is her only campaign issue. Roberson and her family started a periodic prayer meeting for ending abortion at their local library.

“At first, I had consultants tell me, ‘don’t talk too much about abortion,’” she said. “But when I started making phone calls, I would say, ‘Do you have any questions?’ Most people would say, ‘What’s your stance on abortion?’”

This year, McCortney was named chairman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, a promotion that came with the task of deciding whether Senate Bill 13, by Sen. Joseph Silk, would receive a hearing.

McCortney, who declined to comment, did not grant a hearing to the “Abolition of Abortion in Oklahoma Act” and faced extensive criticism from the bill’s supporters.

He did, however, grant a hearing to a bill that would prohibit abortion if an embryonic or fetal heartbeat is audible or if fetal brain waves are detected, which usually occurs when a fetus is about 6 weeks old.

With a handful of anti-abortion bills filed this year, McCortney said he felt the fetal heartbeat bill, from Sen. Paul Scott, R-Duncan, had the best chance of saving lives. His decision was criticized by abortion abolitionists and abortion rights supporters, alike.

“I’m too pro-life for one group and I’m not pro-life enough for another group, and that’s politics in America,” McCortney said in a YouTube video made for his constituents.

Silk has been an ardent supporter of abolishing abortion, but his crusade to get a hearing for SB 13 put him at odds with Senate leadership and many Republican legislators who believe the bill is impractical. Once the youngest person elected to the state Senate, Silk is now challenging U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin instead of seeking re-election to the Legislature.

During the 2019 legislative session, former Sen. Jason Smalley, then-chairman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, also refused to hear the bill. It’s not uncommon for Republican legislative leaders to deny a committee or floor hearing to bills that don’t have widespread support among the GOP majority.

But not allowing the bill to be heard galvanized abortion abolitionist activists to run for office, Roberson said.

Roberson had not raised any campaign funds by the end of March, according to the most recent public campaign finance reports available.

McCortney is endorsed by the National Right to Life. Tony Lauinger, chairman of Oklahomans for Life, has said McCortney is a “committed defender of the right to life” by providing effective and enforceable protection for unborn children.

Abolitionist vs. anti-abortion

Abortion abolitionists would have all abortions classified as murder. In Oklahoma, abortions are prohibited after 20 weeks, except in extreme cases.

Tamya Cox-Touré, regional director of public policy and organizing for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said abortion abolitionists and most anti-abortion Republicans are cut from the same cloth. There is little difference in what abortion abolitionists are trying to accomplish and what Republicans are doing by continuously chipping away at abortion access, she said.

“While [Abolish Human Abortion] gets definitely the notoriety of being more extreme, and maybe more out loud in what they want, it is very important to know that we have been dealing with extremists for decades in Oklahoma trying to outlaw abortion access in our state,” she said.

Unseating an incumbent legislator is usually difficult. But the task may be even harder for abortion abolitionist candidates because they are largely viewed as a fringe political group. Many political and religious leaders who oppose abortion have criticized the legislation they support.

But the abortion abolitionist movement has gained steam over the years with a growing number of people showing up to annual rallies at the state Capitol.

Abortion abolitionist Christian Ford, 24, is seeking the Republican nomination in Senate District 28 — the seat Smalley vacated earlier this year when he resigned from the Legislature.

Vice chairman of the Lincoln County Republican Party, Ford said he assumed legislators would legislate based on the ideas coming from the party and grassroots activists. But anti-abortion legislators don’t want to abolish abortion because then they couldn’t campaign on the abortion issue, he said.

“The Legislature talks a good talk, but in reality, they aren’t on the same page as the grassroots,” Ford said. State Rep. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, and Mike Haines, of Stroud, also are vying for the Republican nomination in Senate District 28.

Ignoring Roe v. Wade

Smalley said he doesn’t think the abolitionist candidates stand a chance this election cycle. They view “pro-life” candidates, even those who have always opposed abortion, as bad, said the former state senator.

The legislation they support calls for Oklahoma to secede from the union, but once Silk is out of the Legislature, abortion abolitionists won’t have a champion anymore, Smalley said.

Critics of the abortion abolitionist movement say SB 13 is more about seceding from the union than it is about saving lives because the legislation would have the state ignore the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized the practice of abortion.

Former state Rep. Doug Cox, a Republican doctor who opposes abortion, has said the Legislature should refrain from telling women what to do with their bodies. The decision on whether to seek an abortion should be a decision a woman makes with her doctor without government butting into the discussion, he said.

When asked about attempts to abolish abortion entirely, Cox said the movement is unlikely to make any progress.

“We live in a great nation called the United States, and one of the things that makes us united is whenever there is an issue like this where different states have different laws, well, then the federal government takes precedence over the state government,” he said. “Unless they change the U.S. Constitution, it’s kind of just a political issue that’s not going to change much.”

Free The States, which supports abolishing abortion and the language in SB 13, endorsed nine Oklahoma legislative candidates that they say would author or co-author legislation for the “total and immediate abolition of abortion,” a lobbyist for the group said.

Those candidates and their Republican primary challengers are:

House District 15

Angie Brinlee* vs. Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, in the Republican primary

House District 17

Shannon Rowell* vs. Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, in the Republican primary

House District 18

Brenda Angel* vs. Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester vs. Brecken Wagner

House District 61

Kenny Bob Tapp* vs. Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko

House District 83

Robert McMaster* vs. Eric Roberts

Senate District 7

Warren Hamilton* vs. Rep. Larry Boggs, R-Red Oak, v. Kevin Woody

Senate District 13

Carisa Roberson* vs. Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada

Senate District 28

Christian Ford* vs. Rep. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, v. Mike Haines

Senate District 43

Kaity Keith* vs. Rep. Paul Scott, R-Duncan v. Jessica Garvin

*abortion abolitionist candidate