On June 17, 1960 at First Methodist Church in Duncan, Oklahoma Linda Mundy married Derald Suffridge and Donna Mundy married Clinton Cole in a double wedding. That launched the two couples on a 60 years-and-counting journey. All four are still well, happy, and blessed!

Derald's work career was with Extension Service, and they have resided in Duncan since 1993. Clinton worked in MRD at Halliburton Co., Duncan and he and Donna moved to Grove, Oklahoma in 2005. Linda and Donna enjoyed being wife and mother, and working at various part time jobs.

Derald and Linda's children are Riley Suffridge and wife Jenifer, Anacortes, Washington; Dessa and husband Rod Soper, Rancho Santa Margarita, California; Warren Suffridge, Brooklyn, New York; Lena and husband Curtis Rhodes, Midwest City, Oklahoma. They are blessed with 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Clinton and Donna's children are Evan Cole and wife, Sherri, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Julie and husband Keith Martin, Grove, Oklahoma, and 7 wonderful grandchildren: Zach Cole, Edmond, Oklahoma; Abbie, Ellen and MaryKate Cole, all of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jesse, Audrey and Joel Martin, of Grove, Oklahoma.