FRI. 06.19

Senator Candidates Forum via Facebook Live

The Delaware County Republicans will be hosting a one hour forum for the candidates running for Senator and is designed to give voters some insight to how the candidates will serve the community. Rev. Wayne Shaw and Blake "Cowboy" Stephens will be asked questions pertaining to the office and the issues that come with the position.

The forum will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 19, on the Delaware County Oklahoma Republicans Facebook page.

SAT. 06.20

Cowskin Rural FD Annual Meeting

The Cowskin Rural Fire Department will be holding their annual meeting, an open house, a membership drive and a hamburger and hot dog feed from 2 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Station One, located at 25891 S. 655 Rd. in Grove.

Grove Farmers Market

The Grove Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Community Center lawn.

MON. 06.22

Delaware County Republicans Meeting

The Delaware County Republicans will meet on Monday, June 22 at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 4th and Main St. in Grove.

The meeting will feature Carolyn McLarty, an Oklahoma Republican National Committeewoman. McLarty's topic for the meeting will be, "Is Socialism Biblical?"

All Delaware County Republicans are invited to attend this informative presentation, which begins at 6 p.m. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

SAT. 06.27

Mountain Movers Church Fireworks Show

On Saturday, June 27, Mountain Movers Church will host a fireworks show beginning at 7 p.m. MMC is located at 24000 S. 660 Rd. in Grove.

Grove Farmers Market

The Grove Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Community Center lawn.

FRI . 07.03

Grove's July 3rd Celebration

The City of Grove will celebrate Independence Day on Friday, July 3, with the annual July 3rd Celebration at Wolf Creek Park. The event will feature the 80s tribute band Members Only, a Red, White and Glow Party with free glow sticks, free watermelon and free American flags.

The doors open at 5 p.m., entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at sundown.

For more information, call the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.