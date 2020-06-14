The Washington County SPCA has been awarded a $5,000 grant to support its lifesaving efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

The funds come from the Petco Foundation and will help to cover higher costs due to price increases in essential cleaning supplies, antibiotics and masks. It also will help defray costs due to increased animal occupancy, as the shelter’s transport program had been put on hold due to concerns about virus transmission.

“Petco Foundation’s support means so much to our organization as we navigate these unprecedented times. We rely heavily on the support of our local community as well as the broader foundation community to make our work possible. Since Petco came to Bartlesville, they have been an indispensable partner to our organization,” Tonya Pete, Executive Director at WCSPCA, said in a release.

WCSPCA is a nonprofit organization incorporated in 1965 with a mission to serve the donors, volunteers, advocates, residents and animals of Washington County. Currently the agency is comprised of two operations: the City of Bartlesville impound facility and the WCSPCA adoption facility. The city subsidizes the impound facility. The adoption facility and the community service programs associated with the organization are funded solely by grants and public donations.

The grant is part of the Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives during this COVID-19 crisis by distributing $1 million in product and cash donations and putting out a national call to implore animal lovers to take action to help save animal lives. This commitment follows the Petco Foundation’s recent distribution of more than $13 million to animal welfare organizations nationwide, the release states.

“Animal welfare organizations are facing the business impacts of COVID-19, just like many other businesses during this crisis. But when your business is saving animal lives, the consequences of a business failure are devastating,” said Petco Foundation President Susanne Kogut. “At the Petco Foundation, we will support our partners’ most critical needs during this time and help mobilize the public to take action to help save animal lives. We hope this matching grant support will help the Washington County SPCA do just that.”