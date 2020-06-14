James Thomas Lewis

James Thomas Lewis, 92, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Tom was born July 25, 1927, at home in Osage County, to parents James Francis and Zenith (McCarty) Lewis. He grew up on the Rocking Chair Ranch and graduated from Pawhuska High School and attended OU and OSU, where he received his Bachelors degree in Geology.

At just 18 years old, Tom joined the US Navy. He served during WWII. He was honorably discharged. Just seven short years later, he was drafted into the US Army, where he served during the Korean Conflict. He was then honorably discharged again.

Tom married Eleanor Scomia in 1955. The couple spent many years together, flying planes. He was a very talented pilot and enjoyed flying.

He retired from Exxon Mobile in 1983, working as a geologist for the company.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Zenith, wife Eleanor and sister Jane LaMar.

He is survived by his niece, Vicki Hollister and husband Pete and several nephews.

Private family services were held at White Rose Cemetery.

