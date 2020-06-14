Oklahoma business owners have been receiving stacks of unemployment claims since the coronavirus hit the state in mid-March, the result of many closures, layoffs and furloughs.

However, many of these claims have been under unusual circumstances, some for individuals that were never employed by the business or who were employed, but have since passed away.

With questions regarding unemployment fraud flooding in every day, the Johnston County Chamber of Commerce held a webinar Friday, June 12, to help business owners recognize unemployment fraud, take measures to prevent it and learn how to handle it if their business becomes a victim.

Jamie Caves, a specialist in employment law and the owner of Essential Employment Services, led the discussion, stating that there has been a rampant amount of unemployment fraud, not only in Oklahoma, but throughout the United States since around April.