Dorothy Bowles

Dorothy Bowles, 76, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. Monday, with family receiving friends 6 — 7 p.m., and a rosary to follow from 7 — 8 p.m. at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St John Before The Latin Gate. Interment to follow at Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Donald Ashton

Donald H. Ashton, 86, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Private services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Harris Dutcher

Harris “Del” Dutcher, 80, of Bartlesville died Thursday. Service arrangements will be announced by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Richard Boulton

Richard Boulton, 64, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

No formal services planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Josh Lee

Josh Edwin Lee, 83, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Visitation will be held from 12 — 8 p.m. Monday and family will receive friends 5 — 7 p.m. Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at the Perkins Cemetery, Perkins. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.