Hi! My name Kelci McKendrick, and I am excited to introduce myself as one of the interns at The Shawnee News-Star this summer.

I just graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s in journalism. When I applied for colleges in high school, I originally planned on majoring in psychology, but after receiving my acceptance letter to OU, I realized how much I loved writing and wanted to use my voice on paper and create great content for readers.

While at OU, I worked at the student newspaper, the OU Daily, for two-and-a-half years. I worked on the copy desk as a copy editor for four semesters and on the culture desk as a reporter for one semester. I love editing stories, fixing sentences and adding — or removing — commas, but I love actually writing the stories and connecting to people through the stories more.

Last summer, I got the chance to intern in my hometown at the McAlester News-Capital in McAlester, Oklahoma. I loved working in a smaller community because it felt more close-knit, and I was able to focus on multiple beats, sometimes writing about city council meetings and other times writing about local musicians and fun events happening in town. That experience helped me grow as a journalist, and I’m looking forward to the experience, opportunities and memories the News-Star will bring!

Some fun facts about me: I graduated from Crowder High School, which is about 15 minutes north of McAlester. I’ve had three knee surgeries — basketball really wasn’t my friend in high school. I love painting, even though I’m only OK at it. I’m currently on a mission to read all of the classic books — I’m reading “Lord of the Flies” right now. I love to travel, and my favorite place so far is San Francisco. I really like to create Spotify playlists for others and for myself. I have about 40 playlists full of all genres of music, and I don’t plan on stopping there. My favorite punctuation mark is — if you couldn’t tell — em dashes. I can’t stop using them.

COVID-19 kind of interrupted any plans I had for my future and put my life on “pause.” I didn’t know what I was going to do once I graduated, but I was lucky enough to receive this internship and am so grateful for it!

Again, I’m so excited to get to know Shawnee and work at the News-Star this summer. To get in touch with me for tips or just to say “hi,” my email address is kmckendrick@news-star.com. I’m also on Twitter at @kelcimckendrick. I’m looking forward to this fun summer in Shawnee!