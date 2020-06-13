Saturday, June 13

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art has reopened its doors and is offering free admission for the month of June thanks to Walmart. The museum will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Get out of the summer heat by swimming at the Shawnee Splash Pad which reopened after being closed for several weeks Friday, June 12. There is something for everyone from the pools to the climbing walls to the lazy river. The Splash Pad is open noon to 8 p.m.

See local favorite Riders Ford at the Brickhouse Saloon Saturday, June 13 from 9 p.m. to Sunday, June 14 at 1:30 a.m.