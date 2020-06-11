Shawnee police have requested an arrest warrant for a driver who allegedly led police on a short pursuit through a neighborhood after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said it occurred on June 08, 2020, at about 7 p.m., after a Shawnee Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Wallace and Kickapoo for a traffic violation.

She said the driver failed to yield to emergency lights and siren and continued west on Dewey street, leading the officer through several city streets disregarding stop signs.

She said the driver exited the vehicle while in the area of Overland Court and fled on foot through several yards and was not apprehended. He was identified as Derrick Jackson, she said, and the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Cleveland County.

A warrant was requested for Jackson for possession of stolen vehicle,

eluding police officer and other traffic violations, she added.