GROVE - The North Delaware County Athletic Association (NDCAA) are revving up for the 2020-2021 football season.

The signs ups for athletes going into first - sixth grades will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Grove Sports Complex soccer fields.

NDCAA requests that social distancing be observed and that those interested in signing up bring as few people in their group as possible.

For more information, visit www.ndcaa.com.