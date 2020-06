Former Shawnee resident Connie June Bowers, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in Oklahoma City.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 13, at Walker Funeral Service Chapel with Larry Walker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior or the American Cancer Society.