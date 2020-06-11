The heat of summer is here and for local athletes, that means taking extra precautions when it comes to workouts.

I have three key things to remember when working out in the summer:

1. Hydration

2. Know your limits

3. Hydration

Knowing your limits is the easy part here. Y'all know your own bodies better than anyone else. If you have those last two sets in you, do it. If not, then don't and try again another day.

As for hydration, after more than 25 years of working out, you'd think I'd have something more profound to say. Honestly good hydration is the key to getting and staying healthy. If you're sweating, you're losing fluids and those fluids need to be replaced to key your systems happy and healthy.

Drinking water or gatorades isn't just important when you're working out either. It's an all day, everyday type thing. A lifestyle thing, if you will. It's hard to drink the recommended amount of water because it can get boring, really boring and means a lot of trips to the bathroom.

To make water more interesting to drink, I add a lot of lemon juice to my water. My husband can't stand lemon water and just opts for the plain stuff. There are other options though. There are shelves of water flavorers at the local grocery stores that can aid in the consumption of water. My mom discovered raspberry lemonade Crystal Lites when I was in high school and she used to carry those little sticks of powder around to make sure that all three of us drank water during the endless summer basketball season.

In college I had a friend who carried around a plastic jug of water with the lyrics to 'Swimming Pools' by Kendrick Lamar on it to encourage her to drink water. She had even written times on the jug to encourage her to drink a certain amount by a certain time.

Admittedly, I am not good at staying hydrated myself. I have a refillable bottle that I keep full of water that I carry around for parts of the day, but I will inevitably forget it somewhere around the house and instead drink a cup of milk or sweet tea for a pick me up. While they are liquids, they aren't the best for hydration.

I've even noticed that I no longer have the desire to take a drink during a workout, except for an occasional sip after pushing through a particularly hard moment in the workout. Generally, it's not because I'm thirsty that I even take a sip, it's because I'm hot and the water is cold.

But all that needs to change.

I don't know that I'll hit the recommended goal of eight ounces every eight hours, but I'm aiming to at least hit six. Who knows, maybe I'll be sporting a plastic jug full of water of my own? At any rate, I am at least trying to not just talk the talk, but also walk the walk of hydration.

Chloe Goff is a former college basketball player and a former Branson performer who enjoys a plethora of activities, most of which make her sound like a walking oxymoron.