On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Wendell Earl Johnson was called from labor to be rewarded at home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Wendell Earl Johnson was called from labor to be rewarded at home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Wendell was born Aug. 5, 1966, in Orange County, California, to Wendell Earl Johnson and Gloria Johnson, presently, Gloria “Doll” York. Wendell accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Union Baptist Church in Shawnee.

After receiving training at Gordon Cooper Technology, he became an EMT. He then worked at Temple and Sons Funeral Home and lived in Oklahoma City. After years of on the job training at Temple and Sons, he received his Registered Apprentice license. Because of his caring nature for all people, Wendell went above and beyond to comfort those grieving.

Wendell was always a church worker. As a young child he loved attending Vacation Bible School at Union Baptist Church under the Pastorship of W.E. Cooper. Wendell was the Assistant Superintendent of Sunday School, an usher and choir organist. Wendell used his God given talent by playing at numerous churches and his last church was Community Baptist church in Wewoka, Oklahoma where he was the organist under the leadership of Pastor C.L. Provost.

Wendell was briefly married to Rene King and no children were born to this union. When questioned by one of his nieces “Why don’t you have kids”? His response was “All of my nieces and nephews are my kids!”

Preceding Wendell in death are his father, Earl Johnson and both sets of grandparents.

Wendell leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother; Mrs. Gloria York, one sister; Lesa Johnson, two brothers; Chauncey (Chuck) York and Juan York, all of Shawnee, Oklahoma, two special nephews; Tre’ and Quay, a special niece; Lakyra, following many more nieces and nephews that he loved dearly, his aunt; Etta Tubbs and uncle; Alfalo Bray and a host of cousins and friends.

Services for Wendell will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, at the Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel, 1001 N. Milt Phillips Avenue, Seminole, with Pastor C.L. Prevost officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.