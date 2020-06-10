EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with crimes are innocent until they plead guilty, or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: 918- 287-7366.

FELONY CASES

Group reportedly involved in burglary, theft

NAME: Baryn Ray McGuire

AGE: 22

RESIDENCE: Terlton

CHARGES: Larceny of an automobile, second-degree burglary

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Anthony Barrett was dispatched to a residence on North 52nd West Avenue, in the Skiatook area, in response to a report of a stolen vehicle and a burglary. Barrett and another Osage County deputy reportedly learned through an investigation that McGuire was one of several people involved in a burglary of a garage and the theft of a 1999 Oldsmobile in January. An arrest warrant for McGuire was issued March 5 in Osage County District Court.

Alleged rape of a minor

NAME: Cody Alan Belair, also known as Cody Alan Enox

AGE: 28

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGE: First-degree rape

DETAILS: Pawhuska police Officer Margina Solomon met with a 15-year-old girl in January of this year who allegedly had been sexually assaulted. Solomon said in a case affidavit that the 15-year-old would testify that Belair, who had been living with her family, forcibly raped her at her family home. The court entered a not guilty plea for Belair in a May 21 appearance in Osage County District Court. His bail was set at $100,000. The court has granted Belair’s request for a court-appointed attorney. His next court date is scheduled for June 26.

Alleged sexual assault on a minor

NAME: Robert Andrew Unap Jr.

AGE: 40

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Child sexual abuse; and contributing to the delinquency of minors

DETAILS: Detective Sergeant Jerry Bullard of the Skiatook Police Department told the Osage County District Court that he received witness statements to the effect that Unap allegedly gave beer to an underage female and then engaged in sexual contact with her at a home in Skiatook. The court entered a not guilty plea for Unap in a March 13 hearing. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 19.

Woman said suspectgave her the vehicle key

NAME: Joel Ray Roach

AGE: 43

RESIDENCE: Avant

CHARGE: Possession of a stolen vehicle

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Martin Meek on Jan. 27 reportedly located a stolen 2015 Toyota Highlander in the 400 block of West Second Street in Avant. Meek said in a case affidavit that he talked with a woman who had been driving the vehicle, and she reportedly told him that Joel Ray Roach had offered to let her drive the vehicle and had given her the key. Meek said in his affidavit that he recalled having seen the Highlander before, backed into an open garage at Roach’s residence. A court record shows the case is set for arraignment on June 30.

It started with an expired tag and a broken head lamp

NAME: Trina Louise Richeson

AGE: 51

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp affixed

NAME: Miranda Elizabeth Samples

AGE: 34 or 35

RESIDENCE: Lowell, Arkansas

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp affixed

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Rex Wikel conducted a traffic stop about 11:57 p.m. March 11 on a red, 2009 Buick near the intersection of West 36th Street North and Osage Drive. The basis for the traffic stop was an expired tag and a broken head lamp. Wikel said in his case affidavit that he found the defendant’s driver’s license had been suspended. While Richeson was looking in her purse for another form of identification, Wikel reportedly noticed that she had a smoking pipe with burn marks on it in the purse. Wikel asked Richeson when she had last used methamphetamine, and she reportedly said it had been earlier that day. Richeson also reportedly said there was some meth in her purse and some “weed” either under the passenger seat or in the glove box. A search of the purse reportedly resulted in the discovery of 1.1 grams of suspected meth, as well as a pill later identified as Oxycodone Bitartrate, a narcotic. The purse also reportedly contained 21 $20 bills. A search of the vehicle reportedly resulted in the discovery of 131 grams of marijuana. Both Richeson and Samples reportedly denied ownership of the marijuana. The bags in which marijuana was packaged reportedly did not have a tax stamp affixed to them. Richeson’s next court date is slated for July 31. Samples is scheduled for a status conference June 11.

Pickup damaged other vehicles, and Pawhuska storefront

NAME: Terry Dale Stone

AGE: 60

RESIDENCE: Shidler

CHARGES: Driving while under the influence of drugs; failure to maintain insurance or security; and driving without a valid driver’s license

DETAILS: Cpl. Sam Soutter of the Pawhuska Police Department was dispatched on the afternoon of Feb. 14 to the 700 block of Kihekah Avenue in regard to an accident. Soutter found that a maroon 2004 Dodge pickup had caused damage to more than one other vehicle, and to the storefront area at 707 and 709 Kihekah. Soutter identified Terry Dale Stone as the owner of the pickup. Stone reportedly was transported to the Pawhuska Hospital, where blood was drawn for testing purposes. An arrest warrant was issued for Stone on March 12 in Osage County District Court.

Reportedly tried, unsuccessfully, to fool the deputy

NAME: Robert Lee Brandt

AGE: 50

RESIDENCE: Ponca City

CHARGE: Falsely personate another to create liability

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Brett Barnett on March 12 was on routine patrol in the McCord area of Osage County when he made a traffic stop on a white pickup with a non-functioning brake light. The truck stopped in the parking lot of the Osage Casino in that area. Brandt reportedly gave the deputy a false name, but the deputy figured out what was going on and booked Brandt. The Osage County District Court entered a not-guilty plea for Brandt on March 13. Brandt’s next court date is listed as July 16.

OBN alleges meth sale

NAME: Jonathan Charles Best

AGE: 63

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGE: Trafficking in illegal drugs, and acquiring proceeds from drug activity

DETAILS: The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics in November 2019 reportedly arranged and carried out a purchase of approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine from Jonathan Best at his home in the Skiatook area. An audio/video recording device reportedly was used during the purchase. An arrest warrant for Best was issued March 13 in Osage County District Court.