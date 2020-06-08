MIAMI — The original plan was to bring in football players at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Sunday, June 28 for the start of the July training session — and head coach Zach Allen says that’s still the target date despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The original plan was June 28 and we are still on board for that,” Allen said. “I still have a couple meetings and conference calls where we’re gathering some research from a couple other schools to formulate a plan hopefully, if not by the end of the week, then no later than Monday or Tuesday.”

NEO was 4-5 in 2019, posting a 3-4 record in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced in March that it has decided to end all athletic competition for the remainder of the academic year.

That included spring football.

The remainder of the spring semester courses were moved online after the campus was shut down in March, then NEO announced that all classes in June would be online or in a hybrid format.

No decision has been made for the July classroom session.

The campus began a phased reopening on June 1 with all employees returning.

Visitors were allowed in the D.D. Creech Library-Administration Building as well as the recruitment office in Copen Hall.

All other buildings on campus require an appointment.

“We’re aiming for June 28, but if it ever comes to a point where its not safe or if we feel we don't have the resources to make sure and ensure the safety of our team and staff, we would reevaluate and make changes. That is always our first priority.”

It’s not like the Norsemen are alone: all other Southwest Junior College Football Conference are evaluating their options to return.

“We want to make sure we are doing the best we can to keep our players safe, but also get ready for a successful season,” Allen said. “It’s obviously a unique situation that nobody has ever been through and hopefully don’t have go through again. It’s really a test of everybody’s patience.”

NEO’s 2020 schedule features three non-conference games blended into the conference schedule.

The season opener is Thursday, Aug. 20 at home with Gordon’s Fine Arts and Sports Academy — a prep school from the Oklahoma City area — then the Norse head into SWJCFC play at home with Trinity Valley Community College here on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Additional games outside the conference are Saturday, Sept. 19 against the Texas Institute of Agriculture and Technology and Saturday, Oct. 10 here with Arkansas Baptist College.

“I would imagine there will be some provisions and some different guidelines we will have to abide by with our workouts and conditioning when we get to them,” Allen said. “But the bottom line is it sounds like there is going to be a football season and we’re going to do the best that we can under whatever provisions we are given to make sure we are ready to compete.”

Allen said its yet to be decided what the seating arrangement will look like because of CDC mandated social distancing, but the school does have the luxury of having the old stands on the east side that can be used if necessary.

“We’re still probably a month or so from deciding about those kind of things,” Allen said. “Hopefully it’s Red Robertson that we know of on Saturday nights in the fall and we can have some sense of normalcy.”