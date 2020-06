Mary Ann Paulsen, age 90 of Shawnee, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mary Ann Paulsen, age 90 of Shawnee, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in a local hospital. Services will be at 9 a.m., Monday, June 8, in Walker Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Canton Cemetery in Canton.