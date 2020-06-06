Bucky Little Charley, 68, of Norman, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, after a long battle with kidney disease and heart failure.

Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Sunny Stewart officiating. Tribal Rights will follow at Brendle Corner Saturday evening. Burial will be Sunday morning, June 7, at the Little Charley Family Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

