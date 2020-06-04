PAWHUSKA — The Osage Nation opened its government offices Thursday with only essential personnel on hand after six workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The tribal government is aiming for a full reopening by Monday, June 15, and employees are to be tested June 8 and 9 for COVID-19, according to the tribe’s official news organization.

The Osage Nation had issued an order on Wednesday morning immediately closing most of its government structure until further notice because of possible community transmission of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to a press release from Dr. Ronald Shaw, CEO of Osage Nation Health Services, six new COVID-19 cases, all involving Osage Nation employees, were identified Tuesday at the Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center. The release explained that at least one person who tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a funeral and an outdoor tribal political campaign event.

The Osage Nation’s concern this week about possible transmission of COVID-19 has caused considerable public anxiety, with some people questioning online whether the full extent of the outbreak was being reported. Additionally, the Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center said Tuesday afternoon on Facebook that its COVID-19 hotline had been “flooded” with calls.

Osage County officials remained in a state of watchfulness Wednesday for the possible spread of the virus, with visitors to the county courthouse in Pawhuska being screened.

Jerry Roberts, director of Emergency Management for the county, said he had been in touch with Bobby Tallchief, his counterpart with the Osage Nation.

COVID-19 antibody testing is to be offered to county employees at a mobile health unit next Monday and Tuesday, June 8-9.