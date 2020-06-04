The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and three additional deaths.

There have been 6,907 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 344 total deaths, the OSDH said in its daily update.

In Washington County, 338 total cases have been reported with 36 deaths. Thursday’s OSDH report noted 11 additional cases in the county and no deaths.

Among the three deaths in Thursday’s OSDH report, two were in Tulsa County, one female in the 36-49 age group and one female in the 65 and older age group; and one was in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.