CARTWRIGHT, Okla. - For a second year, The Toby Keith Foundation will be hosting The Fish Bowl at Lake Texoma on June 20, 2020.

First place in the Bass division is $10,000 (based on 150 boats) and a $500 prize goes to the worst fishermen.

“We are aware that many nonprofits have had to cancel their fundraising events during the COVID-19 pandemic and we’re no different," said Juliet Nees-Bright, executive director of The Toby Keith Foundation.

Nees-Bright added that they have also pushed back their largest annual fundraiser, The Toby Keith & Friends golf tournament to October 17, 2020.

"We are beyond grateful and excited to have found ways to revise The Fish Bowl to ensure everyone’s safety and keep it on our schedule," said Nees-Bright.

The Foundation's goal is to keep the momentum of this event going through a difficult time and do everything in their power to keep the fishermen safe while they enjoy the tournament. The Captains meeting will not be mandatory this year and will only be for those who did not register online or send in their registration via mail.

Another major safety measure includes a drive-thru weigh-in. Both the Captains meeting and weigh-in will be held at Rally Pavilion, Rooster Creek. Online registration is open until 6 p.m. on June 19th at https://www.tobykeithfoundation.org/news-events/. If you send in your entry by mail after June 1, please contact the foundation office at (405) 271-6552 to confirm that they’ve received your paperwork.

Proceeds from the event benefit OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for children battling cancer. Hundreds of children from across Oklahoma and surrounding states have stayed at OK Kids Korral while they are receiving cancer treatments. If you would like to know more about OK Kids Korral, please visit www.tobykeithfoundation.org.

"We are so grateful to the companies who supported us our first year and who have already signed on again this year amidst COVID-19,” said Nees-Bright. “Our sponsors are part of our family and they truly care about our Korral kids who are battling cancer.”

Title sponsor is Precision Construction out of Oklahoma City and Florida. Other sponsors who signed on for a second year are: Bank7, AFR Insurance, Future Bass Team Trail, Vernon Auto Group and Keystone Broadcasting. The newest sponsorship addition growing the event is Applied Industrial Machining.

For more information about the event or to become a sponsor, call The Toby Keith Foundation at (405) 271-6552 or visit https://www.tobykeithfoundation.org/news-events/.