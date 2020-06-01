Where did gravy originate? I don’t know, but if I were guessing, I’d say from somebody that didn’t have much money but had a milk cow, leftover grease, and some flour, and about eight kids to feed! But what doesn’t taste better with gravy on it, right? Chicken fried beef and pork steak, fried chicken, potatoes of all kinds, and of course, everybody’s favorite biscuits and gravy. Plus, there are so many different kinds of gravy as well, sawmill gravy (white), brown gravy, red eye gravy, chocolate gravy, giblet gravy, sausage gravy, and the list goes on. My favorite gravy is GOOD gravy. By that I mean, not that stuff out of a package that says “add water”? Now that is not to say that I don’t use packaged gravies in my cooking. I always add a packet of brown or mushroom gravy mix to the pot when cooking a roast for added flavor. But for eating over meat, potatoes, or biscuits I want the real stuff.

When I was in high school, the two weeks before school started, we would have “two a day” football practices until school started. I can’t remember at what time in the morning practice would start, it seems like it was around 7 or 7:30 a.m.? I do know that as soon as the morning practice was over, and after we showered, some of my teammates and I, would make a fast beeline for Woody’s Café to eat biscuits and gravy for breakfast. My guess is, in those days Woody’s probably made their own gravy, as I am assuming that was before most of the packaged stuff came out? Regardless, it tasted awfully good after a morning one hour and a half practice. But after a while, when my money started to run low, I would go home instead, and try making my own B&G. Well, it just wasn’t that good.

I remember my grandmother used to always make gravy for weekend breakfast. I also remember her gravy as being very good, but it was always a lot thicker than what I actually liked. I would try making gravy myself and mine was usually to thin! After my wife passed away four years ago and I started doing all my own cooking, I knew that I was going to have to learn to make Good Gravy. So I decided to seek advice from the experts, and did so. I went to the women who I knew made Good Gravy and started quizzing them about how they made it and to give me some advice. Well, every one of them said the same thing, add flour to your grease, then your liquid and keep whisking. I asked how much of each ingredient, and was told “Oh you just eyeball it”??????? Well needless to say, my gravy was no better than it was before, so I decided if I wanted to have gravy, it was going to have to be the “add water” kind. Then one day, I was making a cheese sauce for a new recipe that I was trying, and measuring out the ingredients, and while making it, before adding the cheese in to melt, I looked in my pot and noticed I had a near perfect texture of gravy. I thought, Wow, I wonder if those same measurements will work for my homemade gravies, so I started experimenting, and guess what, it did, and it seems to work on about any milk based Gravy I have tried it on since. Now, I will also say this, I have only used these measurements making gravy with Refrigerated bacon grease or butter. But I am sure it will work with Crisco as well? The combination is 2 Tablespoons each of grease and flour, then 2 cups milk

One type of gravy that I like to make with steak and chickens fingers is a jalapeno gravy. I know, the first time I heard of it, I had my doubts too. But let me tell you, I am now addicted to this stuff served over any kind of chicken fry, as it is very, very flavorful. Give it a try some time; I think you will be pleasantly surprised.

Jalapeno Cream Gravy

1 jalapeno stems, ribs, and seeds removed, Finely Chopped

1 clove of garlic minced

2 tablespoons bacon drippings

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and Black Pepper to taste

Preparation

Melt Bacon Grease in skillet; add Jalapeno and garlic and lightly sauté’. Add Flour and whisk until roux forms and no lumps. Add Milk and keep whisking until gravy starts to bubble and thicken. Add Cumin and salt & pepper to taste.