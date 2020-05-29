If you have a meeting or event that has been cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, email dgraham@examiner-enterprise.com or call 918-335-8246.

• The Disabled American Veterans, (DAV) meeting scheduled for Monday night June 1 has been cancelled due to Corona Virus Concerns.

• The tractor show in Caney scheduled for May 29 to 31 has been changed to Sept. 18 to 20 due to the coronavirus regulations.

• “Celebrate! 100 Years of Woman Suffrage” has been rescheduled until March 2021.

• Regular monthly meetings of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) are scheduled to resume Sept. 17. For additional information concerning SAR, contact Max Richardson at 918-397-0556, or email at max.richardson.sr@gmail.com.

• The 2020 OK Music Festival has been postponed until September. The 36th year of Oklahoma’s premier music festival is now scheduled for Sept. 4-10. Organizers earlier announced the “Festival Prelude: Beethoven and the Future of Music” had been moved to Sunday, Oct. 4. All ticket-related questions can be directed to the OKM Music Box Office, 918-336-9900 or the Bartlesville Community Center at 918-337-2787.

• Osage Landfill is again accepting City of Bartlesville-issued coupons for a free trip to the landfill for Bartlesville residents. The program had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.