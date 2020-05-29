Bartlesville students earned dozens of awards at the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair in late March, with three students qualifying for the International Science and Engineering Fair.

More than 30 students from Bartlesville Public Schools qualified at the district science fair in February to compete at the state competition, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The students took home 13 category awards, 15 special awards and 11 college scholarships collectively at the state event — including four first-place, five second-place and four third-place category awards, 15 special awards, and 11 college scholarships.

Caleb Cochran, Bryce Goodin, and Colton McCullough were selected at the state fair to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair. They joined fellow students Kate Boudreaux, Michael Brockman and Liam Wisner in qualifying for the international event; those three were selected in February at the Bartlesville District Science Fair.

The international competition also went virtual and was held online May 18 through 22.

State Fair Division I (Grades 10-12)

Bryce Goodin, Colton McCullough and Caleb Cochran, “Conserving Water through the Filtration and Recyclation of Greywater in a Domestic System”, first in Senior Engineering, selected for International Science and Engineering Fair, EPA Award, US Stockholm Junior Water Prize Award.

Michael Brockman, “Purifying Water with Artificial Intelligence”, first in Senior Mathematics and Computer Science, EPA Award, US Agency for International Development Award.

Morgan King, “Quantifying the Ratio of Particles Produced by Cosmic Rays and Nuclear Decay Events”, second in Senior Earth & Environmental Science & Natural Resources, American Meteorological Society Award.

Daniela Ferguson, “Scanning the Past: Ground Penetrating Radar Surveys for Unmarked Graves Comparing Imaging Signatures”, second in Physics & Astronomy, EPA Award.

Evan Gunter, “The Effect of Synthetic Rubber Hardness on Tire Durability and Traction”, third in Physics & Astronomy, Office of Naval Research/US Navy/US Marine Corps Award, Oklahoma Science Teacher Association Award.

Elise Argo and Madison Heckelsberg, “Swabs vs Stickers”, third in Senior Medical and Health Science.

Morgan Sanders, “Are You POSITIVE That’s Clean?”, third in Senior Microbiology & Biochemistry.

Ashley Ramsey & Tanner Benbrook, “A Gyre Situation”, EPA Award.

State Fair Division II (Grades 7-9)

Kate Boudreaux, “Pinned in Fire: Effects That Thermal Processing Has on the Working Properties of a Steel Bobby Pin”, second in Junior Engineering.

Isabella Cavaceci, “Sight Reading Difficulties”, second in Junior Behavioral & Social Science.

Zoe Thompson, “A Study of Peripheral Vision: Light eyes vs. Dark eyes”, second in Junior Medical and Health Science.

Catherine Sheffield, “Determining the Best Medicine for Pseudomonas Infected Skin Without Hypersensitivity”, third in Junior Medical and Health Science.

Joyce Yang, “Water Conservation in Soil”, EPA Award.