Shawnee Public Schools is making changes to its summer meal delivery plan and several schools will begin their summer learning programs beginning in June.

According to Shawnee Public Information Officer, Cherity Pennington after a week off, the district will begin delivering meals to its students starting June 1.

Pennington said deliveries will still occur twice a day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, Mondays and Thursdays.

For more information, Pennington said people can view printed copies of the summer meal delivery routes which are available at Homeland on Independence and Walmart.

Along with printed copies, Pennington said more information on the specific routes are available at https://www.shawnee.k12.ok.us/vnews/display.v/ART/5e729290d5033

In addition to its summer meal deliveries, Pennington said several schools will also began their summer programs on June 1.

Pennington said Horace Mann SPS Kids summer program will start June 1 and continue until June 25 and it will be Mondays through Thursdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The program is for first through fifth graders and students will practice social distancing while they participate in activities including science, engineering, art, story time, math, exercise, lego building, cooking, zoom meetings, videos and virtual field trips.

For more information Pennington said people can call (405) 317-8832 or (405) 426-5184.

Similar to Horace Mann, Jefferson Elementary School will begin its free summer STEM program beginning June 1 to June 25.

The program will be Mondays through Thursdays and students can participate in several virtual activities and learn about several topics including food fun for kids, art, STEM club, weather, physical education and google documents.

To enroll and for more information Pennington said people can call or txt (405) 201-5092 or email ckennedy@shawnee.k12.ok.us.