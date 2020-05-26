MIAMI - The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) chapter of Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) Business Club attended the virtual Oklahoma FBLA-PBL State Leadership Conference in April. In addition to nearly 50 top-ten finishes in business competitions at the annual event, Freshman Kati Smoke was selected as the 2020-2021 FBLA-PBL State President.
Future Business Leaders of America – Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) is the oldest student business organization in the world. Established to promote business education and leadership, Oklahoma FBLA-PBL hosts a state leadership conference each year. At the conference, students compete in dozens of events, including Marketing Concepts, Public Speaking, and Macroeconomics.
“We are very proud of our students’ success,” said Lori Hackwell, NEO business instructor and PBL sponsor. “This year our students had to overcome some unexpected setbacks due to COVID-19, but they rose to the challenge and were able to do very well at the State Leadership Conference.”
Leading the team in competition was Sophomore Alex Pike, a Canadian international student, who secured first-place finishes in Contemporary Sports Issues, Marketing Concepts, and Sports Management & Marketing. He was joined by Tulsa Freshman Grayson Lasater, who placed first in Public Speaking and second in Impromptu Speaking. Rounding out the first-place finishes was Romanian International Freshman George Blaj-Voinescu, who placed first in Network Design, and fourth in Computer Concepts, Cyber Security, and Networking Concepts.
In addition to her second-place finish in Business Communication and sixth-place finish in Cyber Security, Afton native Kati Smoke was selected as the state president. She will be tasked with helping coordinate state PBL events in the upcoming year and representing Oklahoma at the National Leadership Online Experience, scheduled for late June.
Pike, Lasater, Blaj-Voinescu, and Smoke, will be joined in national competition by sophomores Hannah Tweed, Thales Vilar, Grant Pinkston, Valerie Blasingame, and freshmen James Franklin, Jr., Kaylee Brewster, and Kimberly Lopez, who all secured top-three finishes in their individual events.
For more information on NEO PBL, contact Hackwell at lhackwell@neo.edu.
State Conference Results:
Accounting Principles
Kaylee Brewster - Third
Hannah Tweed - Fifth
Austin Osburn - Sixth
Business Communication
Kati Smoke - Second
Computer Concepts
Thales Vilar - Second
George Blaj-Voinescu - Fourth
Kaylee Brewster - Eighth
Contemporary Sports Issues
Alex Pike - First
Grant Pinkston - Third
Kimberly Lopez - Sixth
Nikita Konstantynovskyi - Seventh
Samkelo Cele - Eighth
Cyber Security
George Blaj-Voinescu - Fourth
Peyton Crawford - Fifth
Kati Smoke - Sixth
Entrepreneurship Concepts
Hannah Tweed - Third
Samantha Thompson - Fourth
Financial Concepts
Nikita Konstantynovskyi - Eleventh
Impromptu Speaking
Grayson Lasater - Second
Job Interview
Kimberly Lopez - Second
Macroeconomics
Hannah Tweed - Second
Jacob Wallace - Fourth
Grant Pinkston - Sixth
Management Concepts
Ryleigh Cisneros - Sixth
Marketing Concepts
Alex Pike - First
Valerie Blasingame - Third
Microeconomics
James Franklin, Jr. - Third
Network Design
George Blaj-Voinescu - First
Networking Concepts
George Blaj-Voinescu - Fourth
Organizational Behavior & Leadership
Austin Osburn - Sixth
Kaylee Brewster - Seventh
Kimberly Lopez - Eighth
Personal Finance
Jacob Wallace - Fourth
Austin Osburn - Seventh
Kaylee Brewster - Eighth
Ryleigh Cisneros - Tenth
Programming Concepts
Thales Vilar - Second
Project Management
Grant Pinkston - Fourth
Ryleigh Cisneros - Fifth
Nikita Konstantynovskyi - Seventh
Samkelo Cele - Eighth
Public Speaking
Grayson Lasater - First
Retail Management
Ryleigh Cisneros - Eighth
Sports Management & Marketing
Alex Pike - First
Grant Pinkston - Fifth
Nikita Konstantynovskyi - Sixth
Samkelo Cele - Seventh
Yealex Lopez - Eighth