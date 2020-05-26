TULSA – Cherokee Federal recently unveiled a new line of products aimed at addressing the global health crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, under its Scout Health Security unit. Scout Health Security screening, detection and isolation equipment was created to aid businesses, organizations and health care facilities in safely reopening and operating throughout current and subsequent public health challenges.

The newly announced products include the Scout GuardTM, Scout ProtectTM and Scout DetectTM. The mobile units use negative and positive air pressure to create a protective barrier for airborne pathogens and are capable of both advanced and singular thermal scanning, as well as identifying and isolating potential health risks. They also allow medical professionals to administer a variety of tests in a clean air environment, aided by Ultra Low Particulate Air, also known as ULPA, medical-grade filters.

“Globally, we are faced with a new era of public health security,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal. “Through Scout Health Security, our team has taken a comprehensive approach to provide protective barriers and effective solutions to reopen America. Our products and services are focused on helping protect those at the front line of any organization.”

The innovatively lightweight and mobile equipment was unveiled to Cherokee Nation leaders and medical professionals on Monday at Cherokee Nation’s Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Cherokee Nation plans to implement the industry-leading health-screening equipment within its tribal facilities.

The flexible and adaptable booths within the Scout product line boast multiple configurations and increased mobility through a small footprint and lightweight maneuverability.

Cherokee Federal’s team of health science, technology and engineering experts design and manufacture Scout products at the company’s headquarters in Tulsa. The tribal company, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, maintains a long history of providing a wide range of support and products for government and commercial clients.

For more information on Cherokee Federal’s new line of Scout Health Security solutions, visit scouthealthsecurity.com.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is owned by Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. One-hundred percent of the company’s profits support future business investments and the well-being of the tribe’s citizens through health care, education and job creation, ensuring better lives for Cherokees today and tomorrow. For more information, please visit www. cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Editor's note: Find all the latest Cherokee Nation news at www.anadisgoi.com.